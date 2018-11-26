GOP Rep. Mia Love: Trump Has ‘No Real Relationships, Just Convenient Transactions’

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)—who has conceded the race in Utah’s 4th Congressional District to Democrat Brian McAdams—said Monday that President Trump has “no real relationships, just convenient transactions.” After Trump claimed she gave him “no love and she lost” in his post-midterm news conference, Love shot back at the president in her Monday concession speech. “The President’s behavior towards me made me wonder: What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican,” Love said. “...this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”
She also criticized the GOP for not embracing minorities and black Americans, saying the party views its relationship with those groups as “transactional.” “...Republicans never take minority communities into their home and citizens into their homes and into their hearts,” she said. Weeks after the midterm elections, McAdams flipped the seat from red to blue by fewer than 700 votes. Love was reportedly just 20 votes shy of being able to request a recount.