GOP Rep. Michael Waltz Says Iranian Missile Attack Could Be Sign of ‘Future De-Escalation’
Minutes after it was reported that Iran had launched a missile attack on Tuesday night against a military base in Iraq that houses American troops, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Fox News that this could be a sign Iran wants to de-escalate tensions.
“What I’m watching for as these missiles fall—literally as we speak—is are they hitting infrastructure or are they specifically trying to target Americans and kill Americans,” Waltz told Fox News anchor Bret Baier. “If they are hitting infrastructure, that could be a signal that while they had to respond, they did so in a way that would lead to some type of future de-escalation.”
“The president has made it clear, if you continue to kill Americans like Iran has done since 1979, there will be serious consequences and he will hold Iran responsible, not the proxies, and I think that is the right move,” the Republican congressman added.