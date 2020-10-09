GOP Rep. Mike Bost Tests Positive for Coronavirus
AND ANOTHER
Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) announced Friday that he’s the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the Republican leader said he’s experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough and the loss of taste and smell. “I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever,” Bost said. “I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately.” Bost, who represents Illinois’ 12th congressional district, said he’ll isolate at home and reach out to any constituents he’s met with in recent days. “We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery,” his statement said.