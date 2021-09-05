GOP Lawmaker Claims Taliban Currently Holding Americans ‘Hostage for Demands’
‘THE TALIBAN WANT SOMETHING’
Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed on Sunday that the Taliban is currently preventing Americans and Afghan allies from leaving the country. Alleging on Fox News Sunday that there are “six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport” in northern Afghanistan that have been unable to leave despite clearance from the State Department, McCaul insisted “the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now.”
Pressed by anchor Chris Wallace for details, the Texas lawmaker said the planes have “sat at the airport for the last couple days” but haven’t been cleared by the Taliban to depart. “We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange,” McCaul stated. “This is really, Chris, turning into a hostage situation where they're not gonna allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America.”
The United States’ evacuation and withdrawal missions were completed last week. At the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said roughly 100-200 U.S. citizens who wanted to leave the country were still in Afghanistan. On Sunday, McCaul claimed there were still “hundreds of American citizens” who were left behind. McCaul’s office and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.