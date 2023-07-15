GOP Rep Flip-Flops on ‘Asshole’ Abortion Bill: Just Travel
‘CONSISTENT’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was grilled Friday on why she voted in favor of an amendment that she had previously characterized as a move that equates to “being assholes to women.” Appearing on CNN Primetime, Mace was asked about her vote against having the Department of Defense reimburse travel costs for service members receiving abortions. She was reminded by anchor Kaitlan Collins that she herself had come out against the amendment, which the House passed by a margin of a single vote. After claiming she wants to be “consistent” on opposing military reimbursements for elective procedures, Mace attempted to extract something positive from the amendment. “Nothing in here would prohibit a woman from traveling out of state to follow state law,” Mace said. “So I think that’s, you know, a really important message. Nothing would prohibit her from being able to do that. There are no limits on her travel.” But Collins didn’t seem satisfied with that answer. “Right, it doesn’t prevent them, of course, from going and getting the procedure,” she replied. “But if you’re in the middle of Texas and you’ve got to get a flight to a state where you can get an abortion, it’s different than if you’re someone who is in New York or somewhere where you can get one.”