GOP Rep Admits He Can’t Vote in His Own Reelection Race

Women Booted From British Airways Plane After MAGA Hat Brawl
CODE RED
Two women were removed from a British Airways plane in the U.K. after getting into a fight triggered by a red Make America Great Again cap, according to a report. The confrontation Monday began in Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport when one of the women demanded that the other remove the hat, The Sun reports. When the Donald Trump supporter refused, “punches were exchanged” in the terminal, according to the tabloid. The clash then continued when the women boarded the plane to Austin, Texas, with the couple allegedly confronting one another in the cabin. The captain requested assistance and police removed the pair from the jet—both accused each other of affray but neither was arrested. Both passengers were American, according to The Sun, with police confirming that one was in her 60s while the other was in her 40s. “Airline crew could not run the risk of a full scale punch-up at 30,000ft,” a Heathrow source told the tabloid, adding that the flight—which was reportedly delayed for two hours—was the first that airline officials could remember being held up “due to a passenger’s baseball cap.” British Airways says it apologized to affected customers.
