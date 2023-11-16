CHEAT SHEET
GOP Rep Offers Brutal Assessment of Party’s Accomplishments
Republican Rep. Chip Roy on Wednesday offered up a stinging assessment of his own party’s effectiveness in Congress over the past few years—suggesting that the GOP’s leadership failures are hurting his own chances at reelection. “One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing—one—that I can go campaign on and say we did,” he shouted from the dais during an impassioned speech. “Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, well, ‘I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’"