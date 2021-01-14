GOP Rep Who Voted to Impeach: ‘Our Expectation Is That Someone May Try to Kill Us’
HIGH ALERT
Freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump, said he and his colleagues are buying body armor and getting armed security. “I have colleagues who are now traveling with armed escorts… many of us are altering our routines, working to get body armor,” he said on MSNBC on Thursday morning. “It’s sad that we have to get to that point but our expectation is that someone may try to kill us.”
Meijer said members of Congress felt “physically nauseous” when voting to impeach Trump, but he believed it was necessary because Trump showed no remorse over the deadly Capitol riot. “At the end of the day this was a vote of conscience and I believe in order to have accountability we must first reckon with what happened,” he said. Other GOP reps privately told colleagues that they were afraid for their lives if they voted to impeach.