GOP Rep. Retiree Puts 34 Republican House Seats in Play

Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement on Friday, bringing the total number of House Republicans who have resigned, died, announced retirement, or launched campaigns for other elected office since the beginning of 2025 to 34. Amodei, 67, said in a statement that “it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch” after having served Nevada’s second Congressional district for 15 years. “Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said. “I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term.” Amodei’s announcement comes two days after Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk said he will be retiring and not seeking reelection. So far, 21 House Democrats have announced they are not seeking reelection. President Donald Trump, 79, has warned that if Republicans don’t maintain their slim majority in the House after the midterm elections in November, then Democrats will “find a way to impeach me.”