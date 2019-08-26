CHEAT SHEET
GOP Rep. Sean Duffy to Resign From Congress Next Month
Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced Monday that he will resign from Congress next month, stating that he would like to spend more time with his family before the birth of his ninth child. In a Facebook post, Duffy wrote that his youngest child, due in October, would “need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition.” He said he would be stepping down on Sept. 23 to take a “break from public service” in order to be with his family. “It is not an easy decision—because I truly love being your Congressman—but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility,” he wrote. According to CNN, Duffy is the 10th House Republican to announce an exit from Congress in recent weeks.