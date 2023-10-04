There Are Tapes: GOP Rep. Has Recording of Kevin McCarthy ‘Belittling’ Him
LORDY
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told CNN on Wednesday morning that he recorded his Monday night call with Kevin McCarthy that featured the since-ousted Speaker of the House “belittling” the Tennessee lawmaker. Burchett, who was one of eight Republicans to vote to remove McCarthy from his speakership, said on Tuesday that it was McCarthy’s mockery of his pre-vote prayer session that “sealed it right there for me.” With McCarthy denying that he ridiculed the congressman for praying on the decision, Burchett appeared on CNN on Wednesday morning and revealed he taped their conversation. “I have a recording of what was said,” he said, adding that “the conversation went on in a belittling tone.” While noting that he’s “got it just in case I need it,” Burchett stated that he’s “not going to do anything with it” and doesn’t plan on sharing it.