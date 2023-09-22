GOP Rep Praises Pelosi, Questions McCarthy’s Leadership on CNN
SURPRISE
Amid Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s failure to bring a defense spending bill to the floor Thursday, and with a government shutdown looking likelier by the hour, one Republican congressman went on CNN Thursday and complimented McCarthy’s Democratic predecessor. When asked by The Source anchor Kaitlan Collins whether he supports having McCarthy as speaker, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) made his frustrations known. “I have my doubts right now because I’m seeing—we need leadership, ma’am. We don’t need someone just to say we’ve got 218 votes or whatever that jumps on the train after it leaves the station,” he said, before praising the leadership of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who held the gavel for four years. “I don’t agree with her ever, hardly on anything, but she was pretty successful…and the way she did it was she put an issue out amongst her caucus. She met with them. She figured out what they wanted, and then they put it out on the floor and they passed it and they rallied around it,” said. “A lot of work goes into that…[but] I’m not seeing that work right now. And it’s very disappointing to me.” Burchett’s “rare compliment,” as Collins described it, was followed up with the lawmaker explaining that he and Pelosi are actually friends.