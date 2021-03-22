GOP Rep. Abandons Re-Election Bid Over Bra-Unhooking Scandal
JUST...STOP
Rep. Tom Reed, an upstate New York Republican, will not run for re-election to the House of Representatives or pursue a possible gubernatorial bid after an insurance lobbyist said Reed drunkenly unhooked her bra without her consent at a 2017 campaign event in Minneapolis, The Buffalo News reported.
“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis,” Reed said in a statement. “Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them.”
The incident, which reportedly occurred at an Irish pub in Minneapolis, was first brought to light last week by The Washington Post. When Davis realized what Reed was doing, she reportedly texted a friend: “A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” then texted, “HELP HELP,” according to the Post.
In the statement Reed issued Sunday, he blamed his actions on alcohol and said he sought treatment last year.