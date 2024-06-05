GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz Faces Ethics Panel Probe Over Alleged Staff ‘Abuse’: Report
‘TOXICITY’
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee after staffers filed complaints accusing her of “abuse” in the workplace, according to Politico. The aides made allegations about Spartz’s “general toxicity,” with the Ethics inquiry also reportedly looking into claims that the congresswoman used House resources on campaign work during her legislative office hours. “The common thing is for her to call someone up or to their face, cuss them up, say the F-word about a million times, call them effing retards, effing children, effing whatever,” a current staffer told Politico. “That’s a weekly thing. It’s not rare. All my interactions with her have been filled with complete and total rage.” Campaign adviser Dan Hazelwood said Spartz has not been contacted by Ethics Committee staff. “The congresswoman has long been critical that too many in Washington want power, pay, and privilege then turn around and do nothing,” he added.