GOP Rep. Who Flashed Gun at Teens Calls Them ‘Indoctrinated’ for Not Liking It
NON-APOLOGY
An Indiana state representative is facing backlash for showing off his gun to a group of anti-gun violence high schoolers touring the Statehouse, which students said made them feel unsafe. The students, part of the gun safety advocacy group Students Demand Action, intended to express concerns to lawmakers over school shootings, when Rep. Jim Lucas, sharing his pro-gun stance, flipped back his jacket and revealed, “I’m carrying right now.” Video of the interaction swirled around social media, prompting Lucas to post a response on Facebook on Wednesday. “I fear for, and pity those that are being indoctrinated to fear that which is their best means of self defense,” Lucas wrote. Students Demand Action slammed the Indiana Republican’s behavior and his stance on guns for self-defense. “Being able to pull out a gun at the State Capitol is EXACTLY why we need stronger gun laws,” the organization wrote on X. “Guns are the #1 killer of kids, teens, and college-aged people in America because lawmakers like Rep. Lucas choose to cower to the gun lobby’s ‘guns everywhere’ agenda instead of protecting us.”