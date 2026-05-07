GOP Senator, 73, Reveals Medical Condition After Health Concerns

GOP Sen. Susan Collins has revealed news of a diagnosis in response to speculation about her health.

Critics of the senator noticed a tremor in a video the 73-year-old posted to social media in February to announce her decision to seek a sixth term as senator in the upcoming midterm elections.

The senator revealed in an interview on Wednesday that the tremors seen in the video are the result of a benign essential tremor that she treats with medication.

“What I have is an extremely common condition that is called a benign essential tremor,” Collins told News Center Maine. “I have had it for the entire time that I have served in the United States Senate. It has absolutely no impact on my ability to do my job or on how I feel each day.”

She also stressed that she is confident in her ability to continue doing her job and serve another six years in the Senate if re-elected in November. She was first elected to the Senate in 1997, and is Maine’s longest-serving member of Congress.

“If you talk to anybody in Washington, they will tell you that I am the hardest-working person that they have ever worked with, and the fact is I’ve never missed a single vote in all the time that I’ve been honored to represent the people of Maine,” Collins told the outlet.

”I think that’s pretty good evidence of the fact that I am blessed with great health,” she added, noting that her condition is “inconvenient at times, but that’s all.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Collins’ office for comment.

Democrats see Republican Senator Susan Collins, 73, as one of their biggest opportunities to flip a GOP-held seat for Democrats this November. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

A medical expert noted that the condition is not associated with cognitive decline or other neurological impairments.

“It tends to slowly get worse over time,” Dr. Rees Cosgrove, Chief of the Division of Functional Neurosurgery at Mass General Brigham, told News Center Maine.

“It’s not associated with other neurologic impairments. So, it’s not associated with cognitive decline or memory decline. It’s not associated with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s not Parkinson’s disease.”

Collins’ potential opponent in the race for Senate, the 78-year-old Democratic Governor of Maine Janet Mills, dropped out last month, paving the way for 41-year-old Graham Platner to become the party’s nominee.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced on April 30 that she was suspending her campaign for the U.S. Senate. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Platner, a veteran of four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been given a 100% disability rating by the Veterans’ Administration and receives a monthly disability payment, though he has stressed that this would not impact his ability to serve in the Senate.

“I’ve got a couple herniated discs,” he told News Center Maine. “My shoulder’s a wreck. My knees bother me. The VA gives me physical therapy for those things. I was also diagnosed with PTSD.”

“There are a lot of disabled combat or just disabled vets at 100% who still work,” Platner said in November, adding, “It’s a very normal thing.”

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had been leading Gov. Janet Mills in the primary polls and was ahead of Sen. Collins in an April general election poll despite being marred by controversies. Sophie Park/Getty Images

Democrats view the seat as one of their biggest flip opportunities in the upcoming midterms, the results of which could have substantial ramifications for the party’s ability to combat Republican control of Congress.

Collins is a moderate Republican who has been openly critical of Trump in the past. She was one of only two Republican Senators to vote in favor of a war powers resolution last month designed to curb the Trump administration’s military operation in Iran, voting with Sen. Rand Paul and all Democrats except for Sen. John Fetterman to end hostilities.

Sen. Rand Paul and Collins were the only Republican Senators to support the war powers resolution. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“As I have said since these hostilities began, the President’s authority as Commander-in-Chief is not without limits,” Collins said in a statement released following Thursday’s vote.