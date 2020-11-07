GOP Sen. Perdue Faces January Runoff Against Dem Challenger in Georgia
Sen. David Perdue’s re-election chances now hinge on his ability to win a runoff in January. Neither the Republican incumbent nor Jon Ossoff, his Democratic challenger, were able to win a majority of the vote on the November ballot. And that means the crucial Senate race that may have a role in which party controls the chamber has another two months of campaigning ahead.
Perdue (R-GA) closely allied himself with President Donald Trump, even deciding to skip a final Senate debate and instead rally with him two days before the election in Rome, Georgia. Ossoff had been able to out-raise Perdue this cycle, according to campaign finance records, but neither candidate was able to convince enough voters to win the seat outright on the November ballot.