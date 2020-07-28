GOP Senator Removes Facebook Ad Showing Jewish Rival With Bigger Nose: Report
BAD LOOK
Sen. David Perdue (GA-R) has removed a Facebook ad aimed at his Jewish challenger, Jon Ossoff, featuring an image that appeared to have been doctored to make his nose look larger, The Forward reports. The ad includes photos of both the Senate hopeful and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and urges potential donors to “fight back” as “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.” The newspaper analyzed the ad with the help of three experts and found that Ossoff’s nose in the 2017 Reuters image used in the ad had been both widened and lengthened.
Perdue’s campaign said in a statement that the alteration was an accident. “In the graphic design process handled by an outside vendor, the photo was resized and a filter was applied, which appears to have caused an unintentional error that distorted the image,” a campaign spokesperson said. “Obviously, this was accidental, but to ensure there is absolutely no confusion, we have immediately removed the image from Facebook. Anybody who implies that this was anything other than an inadvertent error is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue’s strong and consistent record of standing firmly against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.”