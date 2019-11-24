CONSPIRACY LAND
GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘I Don't Know’ if Russia Hacked DNC Server, ‘Nor Do Any of Us’
In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he still wasn’t sure that Russia was responsible for the DNC server hack during the 2016 election, even though the intelligence community has concluded that Russia is the culprit.
“I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any others,” Kennedy declared on Fox News Sunday when asked whether he believed Russia or Ukraine was responsible. With Wallace noting the intelligence community said Russia did it and former National Security Council expert Fiona Hill said it was “Russian disinformation” to blame it on Ukraine, Kennedy rejected the notion this was settled fact.
“It could also be Ukraine,” the Republican senator exclaimed. “I’m not saying that I know one way or the other. I’m saying that Ms. Hill is entitled to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered.”