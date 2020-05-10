GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ in Trump’s Ongoing Obamacare Lawsuit
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) chastised President Donald Trump on Sunday for pushing forward with the administration’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, saying he was “disappointed” by the decision.
“Obamacare is a disaster, but we’ve made it barely acceptable,” Trump said on Wednesday, acknowledging he was pressing on with the lawsuit despite the coronavirus pandemic. “What we want to do is terminate it and give great health care.”
Asked by Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd whether he was “disappointed that the president decided to go ahead with the Obamacare lawsuit,” Alexander replied: “Well, the answer to your question is yes. I thought the Justice Department argument was really flimsy.” The conservative lawmaker further noted that “not one single senator” thought that when the Senate voted against the individual mandate, they “voted to get rid of Obamacare.”