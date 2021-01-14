GOP Sen. Murkowski: House Was Right to Impeach Trump
MURKY
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) thinks the House was right to impeach President Trump for inciting a riot in the U.S. Capitol, but isn’t sure yet if she’ll vote to convict him in his Senate trial, she said in a statement Thursday. “On the day of the riots, President Trump’s words incited violence, which led to the injury and deaths of Americans,” she said. “Such unlawful actions cannot go without consequence and the House has responded swiftly, and I believe, appropriately, with impeachment.” She went on to say that she “will listen carefully and consider the arguments of both sides” before announcing her final vote.
Murkowski, who is up for re-election in 2022, is known for having an independent streak relative to her red state, including calling on Trump to resign last week and voting against repealing the Affordable Care Act. Alaska approved ranked-choice voting last year, making her less vulnerable to a primary challenge. The Senate trial is expected to begin in the first few days of Joe Biden’s term.