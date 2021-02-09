GOP Sen. Mike Lee Ahead of Impeachment: ‘Everyone Is Entitled to a Mulligan’
DO OVER
Hours ahead of the beginning of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Tuesday said that “everyone is entitled to a mulligan once in a while.”
With Trump on trial for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrectionist Capitol riot that left five dead, Fox News anchor Dana Perino invoked the current “both-sides” GOP argument that Democrats have also used heated rhetoric that could have incited violence (but didn’t). After playing a clip of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) telling constituents to “get up in the face of some congresspeople,” Perino asked Lee to weigh in, noting “Democrats are saying that is different.”
“Look, it is not different,” Lee insisted, adding: “Everyone makes mistakes and everyone is entitled to a mulligan once in a while. I would expect each of those individuals would take a mulligan on each of those statements.”
The Utah lawmaker wrapped up by saying he thinks “the best way to handle this is to talk about issues rather than individual personalities.”