GOP Sen. Perdue Runs to Trump Rally Safe Space After Bailing on Debate
CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has withdrawn from his final scheduled debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and will instead attend a rally with President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, on Sunday night, according to a statement from the senator’s campaign. The announcement comes just after Ossoff’s attack on his opponent from their Wednesday night debate was shared far and wide on social media, with one clip racking up nearly 10 million views.
“At last night's debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation,” Ossoff tweeted on Thursday. “Shame on you, Senator.” It was at a Trump rally earlier this month that Perdue drew some unwanted attention to his race by deliberately butchering Kamala Harris’ name.