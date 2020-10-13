GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Enters Random Mean Tweets About ACB Into Record
BAIT-AND-SWITCH
Throughout the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, Republican senators have made a big deal of Democrats supposedly personally attacking Barrett over her views and faith. At the same time, however, they have largely been unable to point to any of their Democratic colleagues personally targeting her.
During his own attempt to paint Barrett as a victim of Democratic attacks, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) decided on Tuesday to bring on some random mean tweets as proof of the targeted assault. “Behind the curtains, we are seeing people say all kinds of things about you,” he said before rattling off social media posts—without naming the senders.
“One called you a white colonizer for actually adopting two Haitian children,” he added. “We have another one calling you a handmaid in a clown car and I’m not gonna—it will be submitted for the record but the profanity used in there!” While Tillis didn’t identify who was behind the tweets, it appears he found at least a couple of them via a Breitbart article published earlier in the day—and the profanity he was referencing was the word “vagina.”