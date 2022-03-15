Herschel Walker Says Evolution Can’t Be Real Because Apes Still Exist
BACK TO BIO CLASS
Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate in Georgia for the U.S. Senate, is at it again, this time with an extremely dubious argument against evolution. “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?” he said during an appearance at a church on Sunday. “If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.” The statement, which does not prove the theory of evolution false, nonetheless landed well among the congregation. “Now you’re getting too smart for us, Herschel,” the church’s pastor said. Walker doubled down on his damnation of science, falsely arguing that science alone cannot be responsible for the creation of a baby. “They’re still trying to do that, but they can’t, because there has to be a God,” he said. Walker is the GOP frontrunner to compete against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in November.