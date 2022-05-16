GOP Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette Spotted Marching With Proud Boys on Jan. 6

Read it at Twitter / Dasha Burns
Photos from Jan. 6 reveal that “ultra-MAGA” Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marched alongside Proud Boys toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Though there has been no evidence that Barnette ever entered the Capitol building, some Proud Boys in the photo were later arrested and indicted for breaking in and assaulting police, NBC News reports. Barnette’s campaign told NBC: “Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false. She has no connection whatsoever to the proud boys.”