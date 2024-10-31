GOP Senate Candidate Larry Hogan Backtracks on Trump Support in Private

Cheat Sheet
1
Vance Fled Mini Golf to Load ‘All’ of His Guns After Trump Was Shot
TRIGGER HAPPY
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.31.24 4:27PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 3:47PM EDT 
JD Vance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
The GOP vice presidential pick’s also shared about his affinity for Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” why he ultimately decided to become Donald Trump’s running mate. The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

JD Vance revealed his reaction to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in July. The Ohio Republican claimed he initially thought the former president had been killed in the shooting that left Trump with an injury to the ear. News of the assassination attempt broke while Vance was mini golfing with his children. “At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode with my kids,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The GOP vice presidential pick “grabbed” his kids and “threw them in the car” to go home. Then, Vance said he loaded “all” his guns and stood “like a sentry” at his front door. Aside from Vance’s gun-toting trauma response, his appearance on Rogan’s show was host to myriad insights into Trump’s running mate including his affinity for Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which he called a “masterpiece,” and that he decided to accept the vice presidential nomination after speaking with his wife, Usha Vance, whom he said is “much smarter than I am.”

Read it at The Joe Rogan Experience

2
Michael Bloomberg Officially Endorses Kamala Harris After Major Check
STAMP OF APPROVAL
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.24 2:11PM EDT 
Former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg makes a statement after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande and Paris City Mayor Anne Hidalgo at the Elysee Presidential Palace on March 09, 2017 in Paris, France.
Former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg makes a statement after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande and Paris City Mayor Anne Hidalgo at the Elysee Presidential Palace on March 09, 2017 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed Kamala Harris for president Thursday in an op-ed published by Bloomberg News. “I do not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on every issue, but earlier this week, I voted for her without hesitation,” he wrote. In his endorsement, outlined Harris’ and Donald Trump’s differences in policy and character, and urged “undecided voters of all political stripes” to vote for Harris. Bloomberg, who donated $50 million to Harris a few day sago, contrasted each of their policy positions on topics like abortion, gun safety, and climate change. The billionaire said Harris’ economic positions were “politically driven” but would “do far less damage” than Trump’s. He also devoted a significant portion of the op-ed to slamming Trump’s character, particularly his reaction to Jan. 6. “He made our country, the world’s greatest nation, look like a banana republic,” Bloomberg wrote. “Because for him, nothing—not America, not our Constitution, not democracy, not the rule of law, not the lives of police officers or any other citizen—matters more than his own vanity and glory.”

Read it at Bloomberg

3
Trump’s Childhood Home Is Overrun with Feral Cats
ABANDONED PROPERTY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.24 5:09PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 4:57PM EDT 
trump home in queens
EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters

Donald Trump’s childhood home, which has sat vacant for years, now has a new inhabitant: a horde of feral cats. Neighbors of the Queens property told Curbed that the house now holds 20 to 30 cats, fed by a volunteer. Interest in the house, where Trump lived until he was four years old, first sparked around the 2016 election. The house has since been put on the market and purchased several times for over $1 million by a string of anonymous, shadowy buyers. At one point in 2017 it was an Airbnb raking in $815 a night. Now, Curbed reports the house is in a state of complete disrepair, with the mailbox “stuffed with overdue bills,” the doorknob “smashed, and cobwebs have taken over the windows,” coupled with a “pungent smell” emitting from the front yard. There’s also a sign that says, “DO NOT TAKE KITTENS FROM THIS PROPERTY.” A neighbor said that attempts to contact the owner have failed.

Read it at Curbed

4
Keke Palmer Reveals How She Felt About Darius Jackson’s Viral Outfit-Shaming
‘UNHEALTHY’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.31.24 1:37PM EDT 
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has revealed how she felt when her then-boyfriend outfit-shamed her. Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Keke Palmer is ready to talk about her breakup with Darius Jackson—specifically, what happened after the fitness instructor publicly shamed her on Twitter for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert in July 2023. “You a mom,” Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son, commented on her look, kicking off a firestorm that Palmer says “shocked” her. Speaking to People ahead of the publication of her book, The Master of Me, the actor says she was “speechless” when she found out about the controversy the next day. “I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird. I was like, ‘Are y’all good?’ And then I randomly was on my phone and I saw,“ she recalled. “It was so crazy. I didn’t want to engage with something that wasn’t reality and fan the fire.” Ultimately the couple split, and several months later, Palmer received a domestic violence restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son. “It got so out of control,” she told People of their “unhealthy” relationship. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”

Read it at People

5
Trump Struggled to Find Albuquerque Rally Venue After Stiffing the City $400K
PAY YOUR BILLS
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.31.24 1:17PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 11:46AM EDT 
Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump had trouble finding a place to hold Thursday’s rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after his campaign stiffed the city almost $445,000 the last time it was in town, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Originally event organizers wanted to hold the former president’s rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center, but the city refused to even consider it because the campaign still has an outstanding bill from a similar event in 2019. “If you’re not going to pay your bills, we’re just not going to entertain you using city facilities, and that’s the way it should be,” Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, said during a press conference. The campaign then found a venue at a private airplane hangar and wanted to shuttle rally goers from a public parking lot at an outdoor amphitheater. But the proposed parking arrangement was shut down because of the details of the contract that governs the lot’s subleases. The Trump campaign responded in its usual calm, measured way, accusing officials of “electoral interference.” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wrote back, “Setting aside your highly-charged partisan letter with unfounded accusations… I would like to take this opportunity to clarify the facts for you,” and attached a copy of the contract. Now the campaign is using several parking lots in different parts of the city and encouraging rally goers to use Uber. A win for the gig economy.

Read it at Santa Fe New Mexican

6

GOP Senate Candidate Larry Hogan Backtracks on Trump Support in Private

POLITICAL PANDERING
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.31.24 3:57PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 3:55PM EDT 
Former Maryland Gov. and Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan is running against Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks.
During a call with donors, Hogan touted Trump’s support. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has changed his tune about having “no interest” in Donald Trump’s endorsement during a Wednesday call with Republican donors. Hogan, who is running for senate against Democrat candidate Angela Alsobrooks, has previously distanced himself from Trump‘s MAGA base, maintaining that the can win his race without the former president’s influence. However, when Logan was asked why the two seemed to harbor ill will for each other, he touted that he had Trump’s support. “Donald Trump actually endorsed me,” Logan said twice to donors on the call, CNN reported. Logan added that Trump’s endorsement helps with “hard core” Trumpers, which seemed to oppose Logan’s previous statements about winning without Trump. In response to the the report, Hogan’s campaign spokesperson issued a statement attempting to further contextualize his comments. “Governor Hogan was responding to a question about whether he and Former President Trump ‘hate’ each other,” said Blake Kernen. “Governor Hogan rejects the notion of hatred in politics, and will attempt to work with anybody who is elected.” Trump previously slammed Hogan for saying people should “respect the verdict” in Trump’s New York hush money trial.

Read it at CNN

7
YouTube Allowed and Profited Off Election Denialism: Report
CONSPIRACY $$$
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.31.24 11:39AM EDT 
YouTube unveils their new paid subscription service at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on October 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday.
From May to August, the platform’s top 30 right-wing commentators, like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

YouTube claims it connects viewers with “authoritative information” about elections, but the video platform’s decision to allow far-right conspiracy theorists and election deniers has only amplified disinformation, a New York Times investigation alleges. The platform’s 2023 decision to stop restricting false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen by President Joe Biden, generated significant profits for YouTube and creators spreading conspiracy theories. Now, election deniers are using their platforms on the app to make elaborate claims undermining the 2024 presidential election. According to research by MediaMatters, from May to August, the 30 top conservative channels, with commentators like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. YouTube, researchers say, generated revenue from more than a third of those videos through ads, and some creators also profited from their videos using monetization features available to certain channels. None of the videos, a spokeswoman for the platform said, violated the site’s community guidelines. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value—especially in the midst of election season,” she told The New York Times in a statement. While YouTube said it removes videos that mislead voters, the platform only scrubbed three of the videos found by Media Matters.

Read it at The New York Times

8
‘Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy Dons Trump Garbage Vest for Halloween
TRASHY
Published 10.31.24 5:16PM EDT 
Steve Doocy dons a sanitation worker vest for Halloween in tribute to former president Donald Trump wearing one a day earlier.
Steve Doocy dons a sanitation worker vest for Halloween in tribute to former president Donald Trump wearing one a day earlier. Fox News

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy didn‘t have a Halloween costume this year, that is until former president Donald Trump donned a sanitation worker vest for his latest flamboyant publicity stunt. The Fox News morning chat show co-host spent most of Thursday‘s broadcast in a standard suit, but as the “Annual Fox & Friends Halloween Parade“ approached he traded in his dress jacket for a bright yellow and orange vest of his own. A day earlier, Trump wore a near-identical get-up, complete with a white collared shirt and suit pants, while he posed for cameras with a garbage truck and later spewed out creepy thoughts about how he‘ll take care of women, admitting that his own advisors told him to stop doing that. During a man-on-the-street segment where Doocy asked people what they thought of Trump‘s bit, he called the Republican nominee’s antics ”the best news" for giving him an easy outfit on All Hallows’ Eve. Meanwhile, co-host Ainsley Earhardt dressed up “like a cowgirl on a dog,” which left even her confused: “What is this costume?”

9
District Attorney Taking on Musk’s Election Antics Hit With Antisemitic Abuse
‘CORRUPT GOONS’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.31.24 9:37AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 9:19AM EDT 
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Larry Krasner has sued to block the billionaire’s $1 million daily giveaways to swing-state voters. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s followers have subjected the Philadelphia District Attorney to an “avalanche” of antisemitism over his lawsuit alleging Musk’s $1 million giveaways to swing-state voters are an illegal lottery. The billionaire owner of X shared a post on his social media platform saying, “George Soros spent $1.7M to get Larry elected. He knows [the giveaway] is not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day.” Musk’s followers replied with messages like, “Krasner and Soros, both Jewish, both corrupt goons,” and, “What’s the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in a position of consequence every single time.” Another follower repeatedly posted Krasner’s home address along with the message, “Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home.” In response to the threats, Krasner asked the judge in the lottery case to enhance security at an upcoming hearing. The court agreed to move the hearing up a day to Thursday and change the location to City Hall, which has better security than the courtroom where it was originally scheduled, Politico reported. The hearing is scheduled to begin in a few hours.

Read it at Politico

10
London Cops Sniff Out $390,000 Artisanal Cheddar Cheese Thieves
GRATE NEWS
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 10.31.24 11:31AM EDT 
Cheese
Police have made arrests in the theft of $300,000 worth of cheese. Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images

A speciality cheesemonger may be closer to establishing the identity of the stinker who moved their cheese—without paying for it—after British police said they had arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the theft of 22 tons of top-quality cheddar from Neal’s Yard Dairy. The theft grabbed headlines worldwide after the celebrated artisanal food dealer sent 950 cloth-bound wheels of cheese to fraudsters last month when an elaborate scam conned them into believing they were dealing with a legitimate wholesale distributor. The hot cheese may have been smuggled to far flung markets in the Middle East or Russia, some reports have claimed. Tom Calver, a cheesemaker who had 432 wheels of cheddar weighing 10 ton swiped in the heist told The Telegraph that he hoped the story of the robbery capturing headlines “would lead to some kind of justice.” He added: “The artisan cheese world is a small one and there is no other like it. Our industry is built on long-standing relationships where there is always trust and integrity in every sale. To feel like that such an old, traditional artisan product as our raw milk cheddars is being targeted is incredibly concerning.”

Read it at The Telegraph

