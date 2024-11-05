GOP Senate Candidate Rails Against ‘Educated’ Women on Eve of Election

Find The Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Royce White, the GOP Senate candidate in Minnesota who once wrote that the “bad guys won” World War II, had another bizarre take Monday—this time about the downsides of being married to an “educated” woman.

On a Nov. 1 radio interview on far-right Christian preacher Jesse Lee Peterson’s The Fallen State, White, who also said he believes women “have become too mouthy,” declared that marrying “an educated woman, statistically, would probably not be a good idea.”

In the interview, flagged by progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America, Peterson broaches the subject by saying he tells men “not to marry women who are educated, because educated women do not make for good wives and mothers.”

“Do you agree with that?” Peterson, who has called women’s suffrage “one of the greatest mistakes America made,” asked.

“That educated women don’t make for good wives and mothers? You mean in the traditional sense, like educated in school?” Royce said in response.

After Peterson affirmed that’s what he meant, White said he agreed, and suggested that it would be better if they went to church instead.

“Yeah because, you know, if you go to the church, then that’s a form of education as well,” he said.

Peterson then went further by saying of women who attend church: “You shouldn’t marry one of those, either.” But White didn’t go along with that.

“I actually say women who are educated in scripture are probably healthy, healthy wives, that they have a real education in scripture,” he said.

Peterson, who—as of 2020, at least—has never been married, insisted: “No, women who are educated with the Bible are some of the worst wives.”

White eventually brought the topic back to women who have attended school.

“In some cases, no doubt. But I would say, do they make good wives—educated women? Again, I go back to the statistics because they help me. You know, there are exceptions. I would say there are certain scenarios and circumstances,” he said.

“But overall, educated women are much more likely to divorce men than women who aren’t traditionally educated,” he continued, even though a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics study says otherwise.

“So I guess that tells a large part of the story right there, continued White.

“If you’re a man who wants to get married and end up divorced, an educated woman statistically would probably not be a good idea.”

White, a former professional basketball player, is running to unseat three-term Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Yale and University of Chicago Law School graduate who has been married since 1993.