The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which bills itself as “the only national organization solely devoted to taking back the Republican Senate Majority,” presented former President Donald Trump with its inaugural Champion of Freedom Award over the weekend. The honor, which arrived in form of a small silver bowl presented to Trump by NRSC Chairman and Florida Sen. Rick Scott, comes just two days after the former president cursed out the current Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the RNC’s big donor retreat.
Trump reportedly went off script to call McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch,” accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being “so full of crap,” and claim that his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election was “bullshit.”