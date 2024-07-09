MAGA candidate Royce White, who is running to unseat Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota, shared a fake Taylor Swift endorsement of President Joe Biden on his X account on Monday.

The endorsement came in the form of an image of Swift alongside the Biden-Harris 2024 logo, and the quote “under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

In his post, White added, “Are people really that gullible? Wow! The healing process of sex transitions? #Godspeed,” White wrote in his post on X.

While the quote is real—Swift said it during an interview with V Magazine in 2020—she has not endorsed Biden this election cycle.

First Coast News, a Jacksonville, Florida-based NBC affiliate station, originally created the image in October 2020 after Swift’s interview with V Magazine, however the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign banner was edited onto the image.

Hidden in a sea of reposted clips from Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, and other right-wing pundits, the fake Taylor Swift endorsement is nothing new for White.

White has previously shared an image of water fountains in Minneapolis that he wrongly claimed was a map of out-of-control crimes in the city. He also wrote “Alex Jones Was Right” in Sharpie on his head and believes “Jewish elites” control the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, as The Daily Beast first reported, White is on the hook for $100,000 in child support payments and his previous campaign has been accused of blowing campaign money, including $5,500 in bills, at the Gold Rush Cabaret strip club in Miami and on luxury car rentals.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Royce White campaign for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.