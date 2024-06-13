Royce White, the GOP-endorsed Senate candidate for Minnesota, appears to be a little sensitive to reports about his string of missteps.

After The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that White had confused a map of Minneapolis’ drinking fountains for a map of crime stats, he argued that one of his testicles garners more “media attention” than The Daily Beast.

“It’s been a great couple of weeks,” he insisted on X. “The msm [mainstream media] blinks every time I take a leak! You people are scared shitless and I love it. Every time you get a story wrong and spell my name right, you might as well send a donation.”

While The Daily Beast’s story was right, White’s comprehension of maps was not. On Tuesday, he tweeted out a map of Minneapolis littered with green dots, arguing that it was evidence that crime was “out of control.” It was actually a map of the city’s drinking fountains.

Shortly after his tweet tantrum, The Daily Beast published another story in which the mother of one of White’s children provided financial statements showing that he owes her more than $100,000 in child support payments for a daughter with whom he is barely involved.

The woman’s claims—together with financial statements, court filings, and the sparse personal financial disclosure White filed after he ran for Congress in 2022—paint a picture of a candidate who has repeatedly failed to pay or disclose tens of thousands of dollars in debts.

Reached for comment on that story, White said, “I don’t think The Daily Beast is credible,” before hanging up.

White, a 33-year-old retired NBA player who has campaigned on family values and being tough on crime, has also been accused of dropping $1,200 of campaign funds at a Miami strip club in one of several purchases that experts told The Daily Beast appear to be criminal.

When someone pointed out his mistake about the crime map on Wednesday, he shot back, “Shut your mouth you blue wave cuck.”