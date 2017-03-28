GOP Senator: Border Wall Funding on Hold

President Trump’s funding request for a border wall will likely wait until later in the year, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) announced on Tuesday as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Speaking at a leadership press conference, Blunt noted that House and Senate leadership are close to finalizing a budget for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year, but that they likely would not be able to include Trump’s requested supplemental bill to fund the construction of a Mexico border wall. “All of the committees, House and Senate leaderships, are working together to try to finalize the rest of the FY17 bill,” Blunt said. “My guess is that comes together better without the supplemental.” He added that the supplemental request would likely be dealt with at a “later time.”
