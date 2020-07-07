GOP Senator: ‘My Advice Is Build a Fallout Shelter’ if Biden Wins

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned Fox News host Sean Hannity and his viewers Monday night that they would need to take drastic measures if former Vice President Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in November.
“Well, the vice president says he will transform America. He will. And the American people will pay a fearsome price. His foreign policy is hugs and hot cocoa for America’s enemies. If he’s elected, my advice to you is to build a fallout shelter,” the Louisiana senator exclaimed, prompting Hannity to do a double take.
“Build a fallout shelter,” Kennedy reiterated. “You’ll need it. Weakness invites the wolves. His domestic policy, he wants you—he wants all of us to surrender our money and our freedom, every bit of it, to Washington.”