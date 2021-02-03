GOP Senator Wants Us to Know His Car Doesn’t Run on ‘Unicorn Urine’
‘FAIRY DUST’
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who is known for firing off attention-seeking colloquialisms in cable news interviews, did so once again on Tuesday night, peppering a Fox News appearance with the colorful phrase “unicorn urine.” The ultra-conservative lawmaker, speaking to Benghazi chairman turned Fox News host Trey Gowdy, railed against President Joe Biden’s climate change and energy policies while standing up for the oil and gas industry.
“Most Americans support an all-of-the-above energy policy: Oil, gas, wind, solar, nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen,” the Louisiana lawmaker remarked. “But they also understand that we can’t run the greatest economy in all of human history without oil and gas.”
Turning to Gowdy, he was adamant that his car “does not run off fairy dust” and it “doesn’t run off unicorn urine,” adding that Biden has caved to the “left-wing crazies” who blame climate change “when they break a shoelace.”