GOP Senator Mike Lee: Trump’s Saudi Conclusion ‘Inconsistent With the Intelligence’

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) offered a direct rebuke on Sunday of President Donald Trump’s assessment of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the president’s conclusion is “inconsistent with the intelligence I’ve seen.” In an unusual statement last week, Trump essentially absolved Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the murder, even though the CIA has reportedly concluded that the crown prince ordered the assassination of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a legal U.S. resident. “Intelligence I’ve seen suggests that this was ordered by the crown prince,” Lee added, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press. Lee has been pushing to end U.S. involvement in the Yemen civil war, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Other Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Bob Corker (R-TN), have also spoken out against Trump’s assessment.
