Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker shut down Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)‘s repeated attempts to peddle a debunked claim that vaccines were linked to autism as he praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for health and human services secretary.

Welker questioned Mullin on whether Kennedy’s unfounded opinions on vaccines would be a dealbreaker in his quest to be confirmed for a cabinet position. Kennedy has frequently linked vaccines to autism, an assertion that has no basis in science and has been repeatedly debunked by top medical experts, while Mullin praised vaccines produced under Donald Trump.

Mullin tried to demur, saying he appreciated Kennedy was taking “a hard look” at vaccines. “I appreciate some of the scrutiny that’s going through there,” Mullin said. “I think Bobby can answer all those. I’ve had multiple conversations with him.”

He then tried to conflate the scrutiny Kennedy and former Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth have received with officials appointed during Joe Biden’s administration, specifically targeting three separate administration officials whose only similarity is being part of the LGBTQ community.

Welker redirected him, noting Mullin’s past affirmations of vaccine safety and efficacy. Mullin penned a piece for Oklahoma’s Stilwell Democrat Journal in 2020 to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, writing that “vaccines approved by the FDA are safe and effective.”

“You’re not concerned about RFK Jr overseeing the largest health agency in the land?” Welker asked.

But Mullin claimed he has long questioned vaccines before openly and wildly speculating that they could be linked to autism rates.

“I think they should be questioned,“ he said. ”For instance, why is America highest in autism? What is causing that? Is it our diet? Or is it some of the stuff we’re putting in our children’s system? It used to be almost not even heard of, then it went from one to 10,000, and then one to 5,000 and one to 2,000. In some races right now, one out of every 36 kids by the age of three had developed some form of autism. What is causing that?”

Welker then noted that his speculation had no basis in reality. “No credible expert or study has shown a link between vaccines and autism,” she said. “So I just want to be on the record with that.”

He tried to continue, saying vaccine-autism studies have been “extremely vague,” but Welker would not have it.

“Again, there’s just no scientific evidence for that,” she said.