GOP Senator Fails Attempt to Clarify Comments on White Nationalism
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Thursday made a baffling attempt to clarify his comments after saying he considers white nationalists in the U.S. military to simply be “Americans”—at one point defining the term “white nationalist” as a “Trump Republican.” He made the comments in separate interviews with CNN and NBC News Thursday, telling CNN that it was in fact “Democrats” who are responsible for portraying “all MAGA Republicans as White nationalists.” He then later told reporters: “I look at a White nationalist as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time, a MAGA person, that’s what—I’m just, well...” he continued, “I agree that we should not be characterizing Trump supporters as White nationalists.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had earlier criticized Tuberville for the comments and to denounce White nationalism as “un-American.”