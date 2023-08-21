GOP Senator: Trump Should Bow Out Because He Can’t Win
JUST MY OPINION
Donald Trump continues to lead his Republican challengers in the primary by a wide margin. But at least one GOP senator isn’t buying the hype this time around. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday that he thinks Trump should drop out of the race altogether. “I think so,” he said when asked during a CNN interview whether he thinks Trump should leave the race. “But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion,” he added. “But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden.” Cassidy still committed to voting Republican either way, even though he expects Trump to get convicted in his classified documents case, which he called a “slam dunk.” “They have a tape recording of him speaking of it. If that is proven, then we may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime,” he added.