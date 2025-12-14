GOP Senator Warns Trump’s Midterm Plot ‘Might Lead to Violence’

President Trump’s GOP nemesis, Sen. Rand Paul, is now warning that the president’s midterm strategy could trigger political violence on both sides of the aisle.

The Kentucky senator blasted Trump’s push for GOP-controlled states to redraw their congressional districts in an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday.

“I think there is the potential that when people feel they have no representation, that they are disenfranchised, that it can lead and might lead to violence in our country.”

Rand Paul explained that 'civil tension' could rise if redistricting led people to feel that their vote had no impact. NBC News

Paul’s ominous vision came in response to host Kristen Welker’s question about Trump, who is currently publicly threatening Indiana Senate leader Rod Bray for rejecting gerrymandering plans in Indiana.

Citing talk among some Democrats about redrawing their own maps in response, Paul argued that “escalation on both sides” was underway.

“This is a negative aspect of both parties doing this. It will lead to more civil tension and possibly more violence in our country...” he said, highlighting the issue of people potentially not feeling “represented” if their political interests are wiped off the map.

Welker began the segment by asking about Trump's GOP gerrymandering plans and threats, but Paul said it was an issue on 'both sides.' Alex Wong/Getty Images

“So, I don’t know. It’s bad, but it’s really not one party or the other doing it, it’s both parties doing it since the beginning of time, but in general when it becomes so extreme...” Paul mused.

Welker, who had promised the prior question would be her last, changed her mind after hearing the senator’s view.

“I have to follow up because what you’re saying is significant. You are concerned that redistricting could lead to more political violence?” she asked.

Paul explained: “I am concerned if there are no representatives, like no Republican representatives in California or no Democrats in Texas, that it would be so thoroughly one-sided that people will feel like their vote isn’t counting. And so I think it’s a mistake.”

Calling redistricting a 'mistake,' the senator theorized that having more 'disenfranchised' voters could lead to 'violence in our country.' NBC News

The Republican reiterated that Democrats’ vows to revisit their maps if the GOP gerrymanders could push the midterms into chaos.