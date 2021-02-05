CHEAT SHEET
GOP Senators Introduce Bill Blocking Trans Athletes From Women’s School Sports
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced legislation to block transgender athletes from competing in high school and collegiate women’s sports on Friday, just days after President Biden issued an executive action intended to end discrimination against trans people in sports, schools, and elsewhere. Also singing on were 13 GOP senators co-sponsors to the legislation, called the Protect Women and Girls in Sports Act. “When transgender athletes compete against women, women’s sports are no longer women’s sports,” Lee said. In Biden’s executive order signed on Inauguration Day, the president wrote, “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”