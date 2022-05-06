GOP Lawmakers Demand TV Ratings Monitor Shield Kids From LGBTQ Representation
WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN?
A handful of Republican senators on Wednesday fired a shot across the bow in the name of wholesome conservative values, demanding that television content ratings be reupholstered so that parents could better defend their children from shows afflicted by the dastardly scourge of LGBTQ+ representation. In a letter sent to the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Sen. Steve Daines of Montana “strongly” urged the regulatory body to “update” its guidelines to alert parents of content related to sexual orientation or gender identity. “In recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming,” the letter read, “including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria.” When asked by The Kansas City Star to provide specific examples, Marshall, the lead author of the letter, named Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.