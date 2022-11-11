GOP Senators Push to Delay Leadership Elections After Midterm Letdown
REPUBLICANS IN DISARRAY
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s quest to remain the leader of Senate Republicans may become much more difficult. A group of GOP senators, including party rival Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), have circulated a letter urging their colleagues to postpone Republican leadership elections, giving credence to the notion that the party needs fresh blood at the top. “We are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not,” the senators wrote, according to Politico. “We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who won his re-election bid by a double-digit margin and signed onto the letter, affirmed his position in a Friday tweet: “We need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the priorities & values of the working Americans (of every background) who gave us big wins in states like #Florida.”