GOP Senators Will Beg McConnell to Save Mayorkas Impeachment Trial: Report
CRY FOR HELP
A group of Senate Republican lawmakers plan to send a letter to Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday morning asking for his support in forcing a full impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a report. The 13 GOP senators, led by Ted Cruz (TX) and Mike Lee (UT), say they should be free to “fully engage our Constitutional duty and hold a trial,” according to Axios. Mayorkas became the first Cabinet official to be impeached since the 1870s this month after a GOP-led House vote, though the Senate may avoid the issue altogether if Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) moves to dismiss the articles of impeachment. The conservative senators argue in their letter that such a dismissal would constitute “an action rarely contemplated and never taken by the U.S. Senate,” and that if it were the Republicans attempting to throw out articles of impeachment “the opposition would be fierce and the volume from Democrats would be deafening.”