GOP State Rep’s Police Career Ended After Mass Shooting Threats: Report
‘D-DAY’
The policing career of a Republican lawmaker in the New Hampshire House of Representatives ended after he allegedly threatened to rape his chief’s wife and children and kill his fellow officers in a shooting spree at the station, according to a report. The details of the allegations against Jon Stone emerged in internal investigation reports dating back to 2006 that were made public this week. The records reportedly show that his colleagues became concerned about Stone as he was investigated over an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl he claimed was a source for drug investigations. (No proof of a physical relationship was found.) Weeks after that probe concluded, another was opened into threats Stone had allegedly made against other officers, as well as former Claremont Police Department Chief Alex Scott and Scott’s family. “I recall Jon saying he was going to go to the Chief’s house and rape the Chief’s wife, and kids, and shoot the Chief,” one witness said at the time. He also allegedly marked a “D-Day” on a dispatcher center calendar.