GOP Swears Pick for Santos’ Seat Is Thoroughly Vetted This Time
FOOL ME TWICE
After weeks of searching and scrutinizing, local New York Republicans settled on Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County legislator, to be their pick to run for the House vacancy left by the removal of Rep. George Santos (R-NY)—and they swear they haven’t picked a dud this time around. Pilip was vetted by three outside research firms among other scruitiny, The New York Times reported. “We know everything we need to know about Mazi,” Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo Jr. told the Times. Pilip served in the Israel Defense Forces as a paratrooper who has less than three years of political experience.