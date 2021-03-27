Sen. Marsha Blackburn Flashed Her Congressional Pin After Car Was Pulled Over: CNN
TOO COOL FOR RULES
On Thursday afternoon, Capitol Police stopped Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as an aide whisked her from the Senate to the airport. But she quietly took care of the situation by flashing her congressional pin, CNN reports. Blackburn “hopped out, flashed her pin, hopped back in the car [and] said ‘drive!'” an aide said in a text message to friends, later obtained by CNN. The cop said nothing but “shook his head,” another text said. It’s not clear why the car, in which Blackburn was a passenger, was pulled over. Blackburn’s spokesperson confirmed the run-in with the police, saying in a statement that an “officer asked the Senator for identification, which she provided.” However, Capitol Police said they have “no record” of the event.