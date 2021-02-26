GOP Texas Rep. Cornyn to Join Biden in Houston as Cruz Yuks It Up at CPAC
OBVIOUS CHOICE
While Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando—where he’s already joked about leaving his state in the middle of a devastating winter storm—fellow Texas Sen. John Cornyn plans to join President Joe Biden in Houston as he surveys the damage, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Biden is expected to meet with state and local officials during the trip, as well as tour a COVID-19 vaccination site and Houston food bank. “The president doesn’t view the crisis and the millions of people who’ve been impacted by it as a Democratic or Republican issue,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
Meanwhile, Cruz delivered a rambling speech at CPAC Friday morning, joking about his trip to Mexico while his state was in crisis, and mocking mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least 30 people have died in Texas as a result of the historic winter storm earlier this month, which knocked out power and left millions without drinkable water.