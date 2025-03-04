Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
GOP to Snowflake Lawmakers: Ditch Town Halls After Viral Anti-DOGE Protests
NOTHING TO SEE
Republicans have faced down angry constituents in a spate of viral town halls.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Published
Mar. 4 2025
11:51AM EST
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insulted Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Social Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
World
Canada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
Royalist
Meghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
Trumpland
MTG’s Reporter Boyfriend Claims He’s Received Thousands of Death Threats Since Zelensky Wardrobe Question
Nandika Chatterjee