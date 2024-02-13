GOP Wants Special Counsel to Testify About Biden’s ‘Poor Memory’
ACT YOUR AGE
Republicans are seeking further testimony from special counsel Robert Hur about President Joe Biden’s memory, according to Axios. Last week, Hur released a report outlining his decision not to seek charges against the president for his handling of classified documents—which contained several unusual broadsides at Biden’s “poor memory.” The sections ignited widespread criticism and calls from Republicans for the president to be removed from office. On Monday, House Republicans requested recordings of Biden’s conversation with Hur from Attorney General Merrick Garland—with Axios reporting that it’s just one part of a multi-pronged effort to keep Biden’s age in the headlines until November’s presidential election. It is typical for special counsels to testify on their reports—but not on their personal impressions of political candidates. “Someone might ask him if Biden is unfit to lead,” one person close to Republican leadership told Axios. “Give him a chance to frame it.” While Republicans plot to extend the discourse about Biden’s age Democrats are making plans to flip the narrative by upping their own attacks against Donald Trump for his unhinged rants and mental gaffes.