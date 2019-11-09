GOP Wants to Call Hunter Biden and the Whistleblower to Testify at Impeach Hearings

Republicans on Saturday made public a wishlist of witnesses—including Hunter Biden and the whistleblower—whom they would like to call during upcoming hearings into the impeachment of President Trump, that they claim will “treat the President with fairness.”

In a letter to Adam Schiff, the chair of House Intelligence Committee overseeing the impeachment hearings, Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee named eight witnesses that he and his colleagues would like to see testify.

The list includes the son of Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, his business partner, Nellie Ohr, a contractor involved in producing the Steele Dossier, the whistleblower and “all individuals who relied upon by the anonymous whistleblower in drafting his or her secondhand complaint.”

This story is developing.